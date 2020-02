Flight To Dubai have unveiled their live-wire new single Firefighter Lady and announced an East Coast tour to boot. Dive into the release below.

Tour Dates

20/3 Brisbane – The Bearded Lady

27/3 Nth Beaches – The Park House

3/4 Melbourne – The Old Bar

4/4 Hobart – The Brisbane Hotel

17/4 Newcastle – The Cambridge

18/4 Sydney – The Vanguard

19/4 Wollongong – Nth Gong Hotel

25/4 Melbourne – Weird Place 4 Fest – The Curtain

Tickets and details here.