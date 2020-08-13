 ​ ​
LISTEN: Ivey – ‘Fall Apart’

Indie pop favourites Ivey are back with another belter, Fall Apart. The single is a take on toxic and unhealthy relationships, cut from an EP that you’ll hear more about soon.

Zennieshia Butts Ivey fall apart

Photo: Zennieshia Butts

August 14, 2020

