Watch DOBBY perform ‘That’s Not Me’ Live at Enmore

Sydney’s DOBBY was the latest performer to hit the Live at Enmore studio. The talented multi-instrumentalist and rapper has been garnering a lot of recognition of late and has collaborated with fellow Live at Enmore alumni, Barkaa.

This time, however, it was a one-man show. He brought his customary energy, power and lyrical prowess to an intense performance of his track, That’s Not Me.

Laid on top of a huge beat, DOBBY’s linguistic gymnastics was the highlight of the track. He did, however, still turn to the piano for a special outro.

“This is about tokenism, knowing who you are and staying strong to who you are“. Said DOBBY, before recording. “Maintaining your identity, your cultural identity, your family’s identity throughout whatever you’re doing“.

Check out the performance below:

For more details on DOBBY, check out his website.