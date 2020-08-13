Fender teams up with Support Act to raise funds for Aussie musicians

As has been widely reported, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an especially severe impact on the lives of professionals in the arts. Therefore, Fender and music charity Support Act have announced a partnership to raise funds for Australian music industry participants affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

They’re offering the chance to win one of four Fender guitars signed by some of Australia’s most celebrated artists.

Fender and Support Act is giving you the chance to win one of four signed guitars, the money raised going to musicians financially affected by COVID-19.

Fender has donated three Stratocasters from their Player series and one Lead series model to the raffle, which have been signed by local music heroes Cold Chisel, Hoodoo Gurus and Violent Soho. One guitar also features custom artwork painted by Daniel Johns.

Support Act is Australia’s only charity delivering crisis relief services to Aussie artists, crew and music workers. Their support levels include assistance with rent or mortgage payments, medical bills, funeral costs and credit card debt.

Support Act also offers a Wellbeing Helpline, a free, confidential 24/7 counselling service available to anyone working in Australian music who needs to talk about any aspect of their mental health, which can be accessed by calling 1-800-959-500.

Fender has also released a limited-edition #SupportLiveMusic Guitar Strap, featuring the popular

hashtag and available in five colours. It will be available for purchase here, or from a selection of Australian Fender Dealers, with all the profits donated to Support Act.

“The recovery period will be hard, and an uncertain time frame. Funds raised from Fender’s fundraising through the sale of Support Act branded guitar straps, and the raffle of signed Fender guitars, will go a long way to helping those in crisis in the Australian Music Industry” states Clive Miller, Support Act CEO.

To get involved, purchase a ticket for $5 via Givergy. Proceeds will go to the Support Act Relief Fund. The raffle will close on Thursday, September 10.