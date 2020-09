Picking up from where her protest pop record Dirty Computer left off, Janelle Monáe has written and released an equally formidable single for Stacey Abrams’ upcoming documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy.

Turntables a bass-driven chorus of justice, empowering audiences to continue the fight against forces who seek to marginalise and oppress. All In: The Fight for Democracy will drop on Amazon Prime Video on September 18th. Check out the single below: