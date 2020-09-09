Fender has launched the Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele

Fender has announced the Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele. It’s a nod to the instrument that has been integral to the songwriter’s phenomenal success.

The ukulele has been loved by many musicians. The miniature instrument has infiltrated all corners of the pop world, being favoured by the likes of George Harrison, tUnE-yArDs, Vance Joy and too many others to mention.

Superstar Billie Eilish can definitely be added to that list. She has teamed up with Fender to design the Billie Eilish Signature Ukulele — an instrument that’s key to her singular approach to music-making.

“The great thing about this ukulele is that the one you see Billie playing onstage in front of 30,000 people is the exact same one you can buy in the store for under $300,” says Michael Schulz, Fender’s Head of Signature Artists.

The signature ukulele features a sapele top, back and sides, a Fishman Kula preamp, walnut fingerboard, white dot inlays and nickel hardware. Of course, one of the main attractions is the black matte finish which has Eilish’s ‘blohsh’ logo patterned across it.

“The ukulele was the first instrument I learned,” says Eilish. “It’s where I started writing, and where I found new ways of writing that I had never tried before. It inspires a different kind of writing.”

Check out more on the Billie Eilish Signature Ukelele over at the Fender website.