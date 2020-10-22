LISTEN: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – ‘Automation’

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have dropped their new single Automation and announced their 16th studio album, K.G. In a move that is very unlike the perpetual rockers, the upcoming album will be their first in over a year. K.G. will also be accompanied by the release of another live album, Live In San Francisco ’16.

Following on from their last single, Straw In The Wind, which was dropped back in September, Automation is full of typical King Gizz psych-rock glory, giving an insight into the direction of their upcoming album.

The 10-track K.G and Live in San Francisco ’16 are set to both be released on November 20, and will ensure we don’t go a whole calendar year without a full-length King Gizz.

Listen to Automation below.