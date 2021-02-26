LISTEN: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘L.W’

The always ambitious and always intricate King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released another sonic minefield of an album. L.W is laden with staccato synth grooves, psychedelic guitar, and other signature influences the six-piece know all too well.

Highlight tracks for us include opener If Not Now, Then When?, the crunchy Pleura, and 8:28 epic K.G.L.W: which is straight savage psych-grunge.

This band’s enduring love for sonic exploration and mastery of their instrumentation truly is the gift that keeps on giving. How many albums are we on now, 17?!

Listen to L.W below:

