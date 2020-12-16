LISTEN: Moses Sumney & Little Dragon – ‘The Other Lover’

Little Dragon and Moses Sumney have blessed our ears with a collaboration on their new track The Other Lover, listen below.

“When we reached out to Moses we didn’t know what to expect, what we received was very stripped down, with his beautiful voice. We jammed along and sent it back. It bounced back from his end with added horns and sounded beautiful to our ears. We are very proud of this,” Little Dragon wrote in a statement.

Moses Sumney had listened to Little Dragon for a long time, and being a distinct admirer of their first album, couldn’t turn it down.

“When they asked me to collaborate I was so honored and surprised (“shook,” as the kids say), that it took me a while to come around. They worked with me, egoless, to craft a new vision for their song. I’m proud of what we came up with,” Sumney described.

Both Little Dragon and Moses Sumney are coming off the back of 2020 releases, New Me, Same Us and grae, respectively.

Listen to the track below.