Where Chiaroscuro melted riffs and melodies, Lonely Diamond burns. Ocean Alley’s new record bursts with the immense weight of the band’s musical talents, but has a comfortable familiarity. It’s the kind of progress that feels organic, but never fails to impress. It’s Ocean Alley at their finest.

