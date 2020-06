After an exceptionally confusing near-split and decades of trying to recapture their heyday, it looks as though Public Enemy are back on track in a huge way. State of the Union (STFU) is more than just a call to arms, it’s Public Enemy working as a cohesive unit for the first time in a long while.

With production by the one and only DJ Premier, the forward momentum of the track draws you in for repeat listens. Check it out below.



State of the Union (STFU) is out now on all streaming platforms.