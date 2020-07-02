 ​ ​
LISTEN: Sola Rosa – ‘For The Mighty Dollar’

New Zealand’s Sola Rosa is on a funky hot streak, his latest single For The Mighty Dollar hitting in all the right ways. It’s the second tune from his upcoming album Chasing The Sun, out this September.

Photo: Sola Rosa via Facebook

Pre-order Chasing The Sun on CD or vinyl here.

July 2, 2020

