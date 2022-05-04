Magic the Gathering announce cards illustrated by queer artists for Pride Month

Magic: The Gathering will release Pride Across the Multiverse for Pride Month, eight cards celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.

As part of the Secret Lair series of Magic sets, Wizards of the Coast have announced Pride Across the Multiverse, eight cards illustrated by LGBTQIA+ artists. They all depict inclusive twists on existing cards.

If you’re not up to speed, Secret Lair began in 2019 and is considered a sub-brand of Magic: The Gathering. It groups existing cards into collectable sets, choosing them by theme, function, and style.

While they’re occasionally “mechanically unique” (made up of brand new Magic cards), more often than not they’ll be old cards with new art.

This time around it’s the latter, and Wizards will be donating fifty per cent of every purchase to The Trevor Project, a non-profit focused on preventing suicide among LGBTQIA+ youth. Take it from art director Stephanie Chung:

“From the start, we wanted this Secret Lair to celebrate the LGBTQIA2S+ community’s relentless creativity. There was no way this collection of eight cards would represent EVERY aspect of the community, but we wanted to honor the hope and joy found in our multifaceted identities. It is our hope that people find some part of their own unique selves reflected in these cards.”

And not only does every artist come from the LGBTQIA+ community, but every card also depicts a non-heteronormative moment in the game’s lore. It might surprise you to know how many there are!

From igniting spark to blazing sun, our Pride will illuminate every plane. ✨ Featuring LGBTQIA2S+ artists, 50% of each Pride Across the Multiverse purchase will be donated directly to The @TrevorProject. Preorder May 4! Behold: https://t.co/9iLloDt0bM pic.twitter.com/ijUWTD0eGP — MTG Secret Lair (@MTGSecretLair) May 2, 2022

Alesha, Who Smiles at Death is the game’s first trans character, hailing from 2014’s Khans of Tarkir. Meanwhile Savor the Moment shows the marriage of Ral Zarek and Tomik Vrona, two Ravnican men.

Heartbeat of Spring’s beautiful art confirms the long-suspected love between Saheeli Rai and the dinosaur riding Huatli. Mana Confluence (a card that can make all colours of mana) depicts a circle of rainbow coloured wizards.

And Bearscape? Well, Bearscape is just a couple of bears having a good time. Take a look for yourself.

