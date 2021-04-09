Main Stage: join Australia’s media and entertainment professionals at a live-streamed summit this month

As the Australian entertainment industry continues to patch up the cracks left by COVID-19, Main Stage aims to lay out the best ways forward.

Main Stage is a newly announced virtual forum co-produced by UNIFIED Music Group and Bolster, in partnership with Creative Victoria. The industry-focussed event will explore the ways brands and agencies will interact with artists and their representatives throughout this period of recovery.

The event will be hosted by Funny Business Podcast’s Rob Hicks and Lachlan Bradford, and will feature prepared presentations as well as panel discussions and live Q&As. Expect to hear from representatives of Secret Sounds, Mushroom Group, Universal Music’s creative agency BRING, and more.

UNIFIED is the group responsible for the UNFD label and Unify Gathering, Australia’s largest heavy music-oriented festival. On their roster of artists you’ll find the likes of Hands Like Houses, Yours Truly, and Short Stack. Their services also stretch into talent management across the fields of music, content creation, and gaming.

The event’s co-producer, Bolster, is a Melbourne-based creative and digital agency who provide services for many of Australia’s largest festivals including Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, and more. Their brand client roster includes JBL, Youtube Music, and a swathe of excellent Australian labels.

Speaking about Main Stage, UNIFIED Commercial Marketing Manager Michelle Rose shared:

“Thanks to Creative Victoria we welcome this incredible opportunity to encourage and inspire brands to work closely with the industry and our artists as we rebuild in this new world.”

Artist managers, label representatives, marketing managers, and other marketing professionals with a vested interest in the entertainment industries are all encouraged to attend.

Main Stage will be taking place throughout the day of Thursday April 29th, streamed live from Harry the Hirer in Richmond, Melbourne.

Those interested in taking part as a viewer can register here.