“We’ve got a long way to go,” Joe Biden announces new U.S. gun laws

U.S President Joe Biden has made it clear that it is time for action, announcing gun control measures to avoid “international embarrassment.”

Biden is taking action to address an epidemic of gun violence across America. The U.S. President has revealed six executive orders to combat the issue of gun violence, which would not need congressional approval. The proposed rules are set to help reduce untraceable, and self-assembled ‘ghost guns’ and tackle the U.S.’ out of control gun violence problem.

Biden is also making it very clear that devices marketed as ‘stabilising braces’ “that effectively turn pistols into rifles will be subject to the National Firearms Act, which requires the registration of firearms”, a White House official told reporters. The National Firearms Act will allow for traceability back to the owner of said firearm.

The U.S. President’s announcement follows on a pledge he made last month to take “common-sense steps” to address gun violence. The proposal, however, is being criticised as falling short of the gun-control agenda promised in his campaign trail last year.

“The idea that we have so many people dying every single day from gun violence in America is a blemish on our character as a nation,” Biden said whilst addressing the White House on Thursday.

In a functional civilized society built on the premise of peace, guns belong only in the hands of combat personnel, not in the hands of regular civilians, not in the hands of politicians, not even in the hands of billionaires.

Abhijit Naskar — Miquel Corcoll. (@MiquelCorcoll) April 8, 2021

The appeal for necessary changes in gun laws comes in the wake of shootings in Georgia and Colorado. Biden addressed the focus of the new reforms is not only to limit mass shootings, but also the reduce other forms of gun violence such as suicide and domestic violence.

Gun control has been a major issue in the U.S., with the country experiencing a significant number of deadly mass shootings for decades. Biden’s actions are likely to face legal opposition from gun rights advocates who claim any limits on access are a violation of the U.S Constitution’s Second Amendment.

The Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms, which is supported greatly by the vast majority of the country’s Republican supporters.

According to police reports, just hours after Biden’s announcement, at least one person was killed, as well as four injured in a shooting at a Texas industrial park.