Mark Crotti is subtly powerful on his debut self-titled EP

There’s something immediately transportive about the music of Mark Crotti. In a very short amount of time, the Sydney-based singer-songwriter has developed a sound for himself that feels simultaneously intimate and far-reaching; it’s grounded in earnest folk tones but stretches into near-transcendental sonic territories.

With the release of his debut self-titled EP, Crotti has immediately established himself as one of the Australian indie scene’s most promising and exciting emerging acts. If you’re not already familiar with this name, now’s a perfect time to change that.

All throughout the new EP, Mark Crotti glides through a stunning blend of folk, pop, and indie-rock, delivering something that feels both familiar and fresh. With rich, delicate instrumentation, blissful vocal melodies, and warm, honest lyricism, this new EP is brimming with undeniable musical charm.

The EP’s opening track, Chatterbox, quickly proves Crotti’s penchant for crafting songs that feel sparse and vibrant. Featuring only vocals and a guitar, the song feels as though it’s being performed exclusively for you. From here, on tracks like But We’re Moving On and Wine And Pain, he introduces subtle percussive elements, adding a bit more texture to his powerfully measured music.

On Pockets, he strips things right back to slow-burning piano ballad, showcasing the versatility of his music. By the time the EP’s closing track Don’t F With My Dog reaches its final moments, you’ll have been roped in completely by Mark Crotti’s spellbinding sounds.

These are still early days for this Sydney artist, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes going forward. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new EP above.