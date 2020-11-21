‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ names street after Chadwick Boseman

A player has found another tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Reddit user RollieDell posted the discovery of a street in the game’s version of New York City named after Chadwick Boseman. 42nd Street – between 1st and 3rd Avenue – has been renamed to Boseman Way.

As RollieDell points out, this positioning is a reference to Boseman’s breakthrough film in 2013’s 42 where he played legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson.

Boseman Way is not the only tribute the game has; the end credits following completion of the game’s story mode features the following message:

“In loving memory of a noble king, Chadwick Boseman. His honor, strength, and compassion will reverberate for generations to come. Wakanda forever.”

Miles Morales also includes a tribute to Stan Lee in the form of a bronze statue next to an in-game diner where he cameoed as its owner. In 2018, Lee passed away at 95 years of age following a battle with pneumonia.

Besides this game, a panther statue was included in Fortnite as Epic Games’ way to pay homage to the late Black Panther actor. Filming for Black Panther II will begin in July 2021, though there are no concrete plans regarding Boseman’s character of T’Challa beyond the refusal to use a digital double.

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020 following a long and silent battle with colon cancer. The posthumous Twitter post made on his account is the most-liked Tweet in history, with 7.6 million likes as of this time of writing.

The American actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 which progressed to stage IV this year. During this time, Boseman continued to work and completed production for several films including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Da 5 Bloods despite undergoing surgery and chemotherapy. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be his final film appearance, releasing later in 2020 in theatres and on Netflix.

Chadwick Boseman was 43 years young.