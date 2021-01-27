Massive mural of Eddie Van Halen unveiled in honour of his 66th birthday

In celebration of late guitar god Eddie Van Halen’s 66th birthday, a giant mural has been unveiled outside the Hollywood Guitar Centre.

Local artist Robert Vargas has unveiled his sensational mural of late guitar icon Eddie Van Halen, celebrating what would have been his birthday.

The massive artwork was painted outside the Guitar Centre on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip and depicts the guitarist ripping a solo on his iconic EVH signature striped ‘Frankenstrat‘ guitar.

Van Halen passed away on October 6th last year, adding to the immense sadness that already was 2020. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was remembered with countless tributes from fellow musical peers, and now is commemorated in a painted form, taking up an entire back wall of a widely popular Guitar Centre store.

Muralist Robert Vargas was hugely inspired by the guitar icon, touting him as one of his “creative heroes.”

“When I was young, the debut Van Halen record was the first album I ever owned,” Vargas said. “He influenced me over the years in so many different ways. As soon as the news hit of his passing, I knew I had to do something creative to memorialize him, and Guitar Center was the obvious venue. Right here on the Sunset Strip, where the band made their bones — I can’t think of a better place for this tribute to him, and I thank Guitar Center for giving me the canvas to share it with the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O B E R T V A R G A S (@therobertvargas)

Guitar Centre’s category manager Jean-Claude Escudie informed press of his huge admiration for Van Halen, saying “Eddie Van Halen was a truly monumental force in rock music. He made lead guitar playing popular when it might have been slipping away into punk and new wave minimalist territory, and then basically the entire 80s hard rock scene followed in his wake”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O B E R T V A R G A S (@therobertvargas)

Vargas not only paid tribute to the fallen rock icon but also basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away a year ago today on Eddie Van Halen’s birthday.

The Van Halen mural has received countless amounts of love and praise as fans, musicians, and Hollywood residents jump to go see it.