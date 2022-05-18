Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron calls out ‘Rolling Stone’ for Taylor Hawkins feature

Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron says his quotes featured in Rolling Stone’s recent Taylor Hawkins feature were taken out of context.

Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden fame has called out Rolling Stone for their recent feature about the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, claiming his quotes “were taken out of context and shaped into a narrative I had never intended.”

In a sincere Instagram post, Cameron wrote: “When I agreed to take part in the Rolling Stone article about Taylor, I assumed it would be a celebration of his life and work.”

“Taylor was a dear friend, and a next level artist. I miss him.” the statement continued. “I am truely sorry to have taken part in this interview and I apologise that my participation may have caused harm to those for whom I have only the deepest respect and admiration.”

The article produced the narrative that Hawkins wasn’t cut out to be a member of a world-class band. “He tried to keep up,” Cameron was quoted to have said, “He just did whatever it took to keep up, and in the end he couldn’t keep up.”

“He had a heart-to-heart with Dave and, yeah, he told me that he ‘couldn’t fucking do it anymore’ — those were his words,” he was quoted later in the feature. “So I guess they did come to some understanding, but it just seems like the touring schedule got even crazier after that.”

In 2020, Hawkins and Cameron launched a new band together, Nighttime Boogie Association, releasing two tracks together since forming.

It has now been just over seven weeks since Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away, leaving with him a legacy as the beloved drummer for the Foo Fighters, as well as an accomplished solo artist.