MCP build on their mysterious and immersive brand with ‘Nightcrawler’

MCP layer haunting samples, electronic instrumentation, and tight drumming to a significant effect on their latest single Nightcrawler

Often, saying little is more powerful than saying a lot. MCP (a.k.a Master Control Program) is an electronic trio shrouded in mystery – but that’s how we like it. Their progressive-electronica single Dwam had us hook, line, and sinker, but now they’ve returned with a new four-minute piece of ambience; Nightcrawler.

With their looming and overwhelming command of production and sonic trickery, their latest single might be their most substantial release to date. Let’s take a closer look.

Open curtains. Some eerie sound effects straight out of an ’80s sci-fi trickle down your headphones. A supervillain cackles in the distance, then, an announcer enters the soundscape. “Introducing the thrilling adventures of….. *sound effects intensify*…. the hard and relentless fights of one man against the forces of evil”—end scene.

The introduction to Nightcrawler achieves a lot in a short space of time. The electronic trio flexes their production and sampling craft, hooks and engages you in to listen to the track, and of course, reinforces their brand of mysticism. Not bad at all. For the electronic stans out there, you’ll pick up that MCP embodies the eerieness and otherworldliness of bands like Pink Floyd and Kraftwerk. However, when asked about influences, MCP had a unique response. “We approach these songs and our musical influences more so through movies than video games of the mid-late ’80s and early ’90s rather than actual band influences”.

With this unorthodox approach in mind, it’s no wonder MCP brought along psychedelic and vibrant artist Ben Toupein to create the bustling single cover. It’s a match made in heaven. I actually found myself in a daze when first listening to Nightcrawler, staring at all the intricacies of the artwork. My mind transported me to a Doctor Who or Stranger Things episode, so be ready for a surreal, out-of-body experience.

Anyway, back to the track. Nightcrawler expands upon its ambient universe with sampling (of course), saxophones (it works somehow!), dark synths (expected), and some air-tight drumming. The track manages to make you feel anxious, while also putting you in a trance. It’s some really outstanding work from an electronic trio we ultimately know very little about.

Listen to Nightcrawler below.