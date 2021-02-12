Glover is the new software turning your gestures into music

Glover allows you to develop your own musical language, with the power of motion and an accompanying mobile app.

Have you ever wanted to turn your wicked moves into wonderful music? Well, look no further. With Glover, your movements can become bangin’ tunes. The new software by MiMU allows the user to create and map their own musical language, by assigning instruments and commands to different gestures.

Gesture-based music is nothing new, with musical inventions such as the theremin and more recently, MiMU’s MIDI gloves. But now, MiMU has allowed users to write music based on their gestures and movements, without breaking the bank.

Modern music has seen a rise in popularity in gesture-based music-making over the last decade. MiMU gloves were first made popular by English audio engineer and artist Imogen Heap, and have since been used by other artists such as Ariana Grande. This new software hopes to see this trend continue, by making gestures as a form of music-making more accessible.

While Glover was designed as a mapping software specifically for the MiMU MIDI controller, it now supports the use of other motion tracking devices, such as a Leap motion controller or your iPhone.

Gliss, the mobile app, is the easiest way to try out writing music with movement. Gliss makes use of the phones touch screen accelerometers to turn your gestures into a masterpiece.

While currently unavailable on Android, MiMU has stated that an Android version of Gliss is in development.

For more details, head over to the MiMU website.