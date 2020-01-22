Merivale’s See Sound are holding two massive long weekend day parties

This coming long weekend, See Sound will be hosting two epic free music events. With showings at Marrickville’s Vic on the Park as well as The Royal in Bondi, there are options both east and west. Of course, music fans are everywhere.

See Sound is brought to you by Furphy, meaning there’ll be plenty of booze flowing. But hey, you have an extra day to kick back and recover.

On Friday January 25th, the day of the Hottest 100, See Sound are bringing the party. East or west it doesn’t matter, there’s a massive gig for you somewhere.

For those in the west heading to Vic on the Park, you’ll be lucky enough to hear the Hottest 100 countdown as well as live music from the likes of Ali Barter, PLANET, 100, Easy Street and Lorelei. With $8 pints and $15 jugs all day you’re set.

The fans in the east rest assured, your day will be just as fun. Especially with Georgia June, Kesmar, Towwel, Skippy, and some hot Karaoke with a live band. Accompanied by ice-cold Furphys, your day is golden.

Plus, entry across both events is free – save those pennies for a pint.

Both events are going down on Saturday the 25th. Check out the lineups below.

Vic on the Park – Carpark Party

Ali Barter

PLANET

100

Easy Street

Lorelei

+ Hottest 100 playing all day

Facebook Event here.

The Royal – It’s The Bondi Royal Festival

Georgia June

Kesmar

Towwel

Skippy

Live Band Karaoke (w/ special guests)

Visuals All Day

World Champion DJs

DJ Danial (Juggernaut DJ)

Facebook Event here.