Rosalía’s ‘Motomami’ is the best album of 2022 according to critics

Review aggregator Metacritic has ranked every album of 2022 according to critics, and Rosalía has topped the list.
Metacritic – which works by aggregating reviews from noteworthy critics around the world and then weighting and averaging their review scores – has listed all albums of 2022 to get more than seven reviews, with some surprising results.
Spanish singer Rosalía topped the list with an incredibly impressive score of 94/100 for her album Motomami, followed by Nova Twins’ Supernova and Black Country, New Road’s Ants From Up There, both with a score of 92.
The bottom of the list was made up by Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout with a score of 55, Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You with 51, and Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp took home the wooden spoon with their album 18, which only scored 47.
The 30 best albums and their aggregate scores (in brackets) is available below, while Metacritic’s full list is available here:
- Blue Rev – Alvvays (86)
- A Light for Attracting Attention – The Smile (86)
- Diaspora Problems – Soul Glo (86)
- God Save the Animals – Alex G (86)
- NO THANK YOU – Little Simz (86)
- LIFE ON EARTH – Hurray for the Riff Raff (87)
- Hugo – Loyle Carner (87)
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg (87)
- Electricity – Ibibio Sound Machine (87)
- For You Who Are the Wronged – Kathryn Joseph (87)
- This Is a Photograph – Kevin Mor- (87)
- In These Times – Makaya McCraven (87)
- YTILAER – Bill Callahan (87)
- Colder Streams – The Sadies (88)
- King’s Disease III – Nas (88)
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You – Big Thief (88)
- Dawn FM – The Weeknd (88)
- And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow – Weyes Blood (88)
- Big Time – Angel Olsen (88)
- Riderless Horse – Nina Nastasia (89)
- Feeding the Machine – Binker & Moses (89)
- Natural Brown Prom Queen – Sudan Archives (89)
- Heart Under – Just Mustard (89)
- Florist – Florist (89)
- I Love You Jennifer B – Jockstrap (89)
- SOS – SZA (90)
- Renaissance – Beyoncé (91)
- Ants From Up There – Black Country, New Road (92)
- Supernova – Nova Twins (92)
- MOTOMAMI – Rosalía (94)