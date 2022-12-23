Rosalía’s ‘Motomami’ is the best album of 2022 according to critics

Review aggregator Metacritic has ranked every album of 2022 according to critics, and Rosalía has topped the list.

Metacritic – which works by aggregating reviews from noteworthy critics around the world and then weighting and averaging their review scores – has listed all albums of 2022 to get more than seven reviews, with some surprising results.

Spanish singer Rosalía topped the list with an incredibly impressive score of 94/100 for her album Motomami, followed by Nova Twins’ Supernova and Black Country, New Road’s Ants From Up There, both with a score of 92.

The bottom of the list was made up by Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout with a score of 55, Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You with 51, and Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp took home the wooden spoon with their album 18, which only scored 47.

The 30 best albums and their aggregate scores (in brackets) is available below, while Metacritic’s full list is available here: