Long-lost footage of Gerard Way slamming censorship at 16 has emerged

Gerard Way, frontman of My Chemical Romance, slams censorship of comics at 16, in newly-recovered video: “Can’t you go to the media?”

Old footage of a teenage Gerard Way, appearing on a 1994 episode of the American talk show Sally, has emerged this week via TikTok. The powerful clip sees the My Chemical Romance founder passionately defending comic books against censorship policies.

Reportedly lifted from an episode featuring a panel of censors who were debating Boneyard Press’ founder, Hart D. Fisher, over “graphic content” issues, Gerard Way can be seen stepping up to the mic during the Q&A segment of the program.

“I have a statement,” says Gerard. “I’m sixteen, and I write for Boneyard Comics. Basically… Grace Anne, why don’t you go after the media? Why don’t you go after the other things? Why just comics? Comics aren’t just for adults. Comics are for everybody.”

As can be expected, MCR stans are absolutely living for this gem of a clip, which was thought to be lost forever until just recently. Having garnered 1.2 million TikTok views to date, fans from all over the world have left heartfelt comments about the young Gerard Way and applauded his passionate defence of comics against censorship.

“Grace Anne probably feels so bad for disrespecting him now,” wrote one viewer. Another added, “little baby not even knowing how much he will change the world one day.” See the iconic moment take place for yourself via TikTok above.