Tim Rogers & The Twin Set share Aussie tour dates for 2023

Tim Rogers has announced a 13-date regional tour of Australia in 2023, along with his band, The Twin Set, in honour of his upcoming solo record, Tines of Stars Unfurled, which is slated for release on February 24.

Kicking off in March, Rogers and the band will make their way across Adelaide, Bunbury, Fremantle, Belgrave, Bendigo, Albury, Milton, Newcastle, Rye, Archies Creek, Eumundi, Eltham and Brunswick Heads.

Tim Rogers’ forthcoming album, Tines of Stars Unfurled is now available for pre-order here. Tickets for the 2023 tour are on sale now. To grab some, head over to Rogers’ official website. See the full list of tour dates below.

Tim Rogers & The Twin Set 2023 Tour Dates

Friday, 3rd March – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, 4th March – Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury WA

Sunday, 5th March – Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Thursday, 9th March – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Saturday, 11th March – Bendigo Theatre, Bendigo (solo) VIC

Thursday, 16th March – SS&A Club, Albury NSW

Friday, 17th March – Milton Theatre, Milton NSW

Saturday, 18th March – Lizottes, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 24th March – Haba, Rye VIC