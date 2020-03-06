 ​ ​
MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden has written a song about coronavirus

MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden appears to have written the first song about coronavirus. We knew someone would, it was only a matter of time.

Earlier this week, Charli XCX and The 1975’s Matty Healy engaged in some Twitter discourse over who would be the first to record a song about the outbreak.

MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden has written a released a short snippet of a coronavirus song on Soundcloud.

“Which artist do we think will name-check coronavirus in their lyrics first?” asked Charli, before eventually being answered by Healy, referencing the delay of his band’s next album.

“Honestly why this new album is delayed.”

Perhaps a more expected candidate, Weird Al Yankovic, quickly smothered any possibility of him taking the role, albeit compulsively sneaking a joke in.

Instead, VanWyngarden came to the fore, claiming to have nearly completed a whole song while sharing a brief snippet of it on Soundcloud.

The song features a barely decipherable vocal performance from VanWyngarden over a 90’s-esque rave track. It’s probably not the incisive commentary on the virus we would like to expect, but it delivers on the bizarre front.

March 6, 2020

