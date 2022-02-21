Mike Cannon-Brookes shut Steve Price down with renewable energy facts

Steve Price accused Mike Cannon-Brookes of being a hypocrite while discussing shutting down coal factories because Mike lives in a big house.

Last night on The Project, Steve Price accused Mike Cannon-Brookes of being a hypocrite for using energy but Mike quickly came back at Steve, proudly saying that his “electricity consumption is actually negative”.

Cannon-Brookes, who is the Co CEO and founder of Atlassian made headlines for offering $5 billion to buy and close down one of Australia’s biggest energy companies, AGL.

Steve Price is a gigantic fuckwit and The Project is a joke if it keeps trying to score points against people ACTUALLY TRYING TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER FUCKING PLACE. #auspol https://t.co/UI0OczWaTo — Jacoby (@adamajacoby) February 21, 2022

The energy smart legend was able to quickly assert himself to Steve Price and assure him that if he is successful in making renewables the main source of energy for Australians, energy bills would definitely go down.