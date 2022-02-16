Mike Tyson posts photo with massive bags of weed

Mike Tyson shared pics with several huge bags of weed and referred to the haul as “a week’s worth”.

Guess Iron Mike has iron lungs.

If you didn’t know by now, Mike is making it very obvious that he is a long-time lover of Mary Jane.

The boxing heavyweight even has his own cannabis line, Tyson 2.0, and has said he wishes weed was a bigger part of his life earlier.

Last year, Tyson spoke to Yahoo Finance and said: “My life was just miserable, I was out of control. I was fighting with everybody. If someone asked me for an autograph, I’d punch them in the face

“I was just a mess, and then after I retired, I started smoking. What a mistake that was – I should have smoked my whole career. I should have smoked when I was fighting because it put me in this different state of mind.

“I’m very relaxed and the more relaxed you are, the better fighter you are at least in my case.”

Sounds like the stoner life is just right with Mike Tyson.

We love to see it.