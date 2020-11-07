Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks release ‘Midnight Sky’ and ‘Edge Of Seventeen’ mashup

Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks have teamed up on a new song Edge Of Midnight, a mashup of Cyrus’ Midnight Sky and Nicks’ Edge Of Seventeen.
The collaboration we all needed right now is here, brought to us by two generational icons in Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks. The song will be the lead single on Miley’s seventh studio album Plastic Hearts.
The new track comes after Cyrus sought out Nicks’ approval to put an alternate melody on her Fleetwood Mac classic Edge Of Seventeen, which Cyrus sampled in her song Midnight Sky released back in August.
The song begins with the instantly recognisable chugging of the opening guitar riff mashed up with the lyrics and music from Miley’s Midnight Sky until the chorus where Nicks joins in, sharing the vocal duties.
“I sent her the song and I said, ‘I have an alternate melody, if you don’t want me to kind of like pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me,’” Miley said on asking Stevie Nicks to sample her song.
Nicks graciously blessed Miley, telling her to “Borrow from me anytime”.
“Stevie Nicks has always been my idol an an inspiration. It’s an honour to now call her my friend and collaborator,” Miley shared.
Miley’s seventh studio album Plastic Hearts will be out November 27, coming after the artist lost her house after it burnt down, a story detailed in an emotional Instagram post.
If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. No one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes. Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. XXMC Pre Order in Bio. Photograph by: @therealmickrock
If take one thing away from this, it should be to never turn your back on Miley for one second, she’s been pumping out iconic covers all year. And she hasn’t even started releasing the Metallica covers album.