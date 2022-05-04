How are Millennials investing if they can’t buy a house?

In this new age, Millennials are well past credit and property and are now using digital currency to invest their savings.
As technology increases its influence on Australia’s younger generations, we no longer look at the property market as the only way to invest. Saving for your first home has been a tradition for most Australians but millennials see things differently.
Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) have broken away from the status quo and are using the stock market to better their financial futures.
The catalyst was the pandemic. It was February 2020, and the lockdown was looming. Millennials soon made up more than two-thirds of the 1 million new customer accounts opened on the CommSec trading app. Of those new customers, 43% favoured investing rather than spending and 38% preferred the stock market over a property deposit, as was the traditional path.
Speaking to News.com, millennial investor turned podcaster, Bryce Leske explains: “If you think about the costs involved with putting together an enormous deposit, shouldering legal costs, stamp duty … the price of housing ends up being well out of reach for so many people.”