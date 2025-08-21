196 launches new cans with exclusive $19.60 party

Minus 196 is throwing a party, and you’re invited

Minus 196 Double Lemon is turning up the volume this August with a fresh reason to celebrate.

To mark the arrival of two new cans — a crisp 4.5% ABV for easy sessions, and a bold 9% ABV inspired by Japan’s iconic Strong Zero — they’re opening up 20 exclusive spots for just $19.60.

Your ticket covers free food, free -196s, and a soundtrack from Willo and Yemi Sul on the decks. Both new additions are brewed with Suntory’s signature Freeze Crush Infusion Technology, locking in that refreshingly sharp flavour that’s made -196 a cult favourite worldwide.

Whether you’re vibing low-key with the 4.5% or chasing that stronger hit with the 9%, Minus 196 has you sorted. But with only 20 spots, you’ll want to move fast.

Tickets + info here.