Iconic American Indie band, TV On The Radio, return with an Australian tour

The band behind huge tracks such as ‘Wolf Like Me’ make their return to Australia

The legendary, Brooklyn-based indie-rock band TV On The Radio have announced an Australian tour. This will be the first time the band has graced the country in a decade.



The tour will consist of three dates in December across the east coast: Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on the 2nd, The Tivoli in Brisbane on the 4th, and The Forum in Melbourne on the 8th. TV On The Radio will also appear at this year’s Meredith Music Festival in Victoria.

TV On The Radio formed in 2001 and released their breakthrough album Return to Cookie Valley in 2006. The record featured their biggest song, ‘Wolf Like Me,’ which placed 63rd in Triple J’s “Hottest 100” countdown that year.

The band then went on a five-year hiatus starting in 2019, returning to the stage last year in honour of the 20th anniversary of their debut record Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes.

TVOTR has never been afraid of pushing boundaries. They’ve built a career on grandiose anthems, artsy indie rock, and straight-up pop. Their two-decade-long career has been spent challenging musical genre conventions.

The band has spent this year touring Europe and is currently on tour in North America. That means the upcoming Australia dates will be the victory lap to what has already been a huge year for the band.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 27th, at 11 am. Frontier Members will get early access this Monday.