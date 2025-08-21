Wampler Catacombs and ReWired

There’s a reason guitarists get excited whenever Wampler drops something new 🎸✨. Brian Wampler has a knack for creating pedals that feel like instant classics — the kind you plug in and within seconds, you’re writing riffs, layering textures, or chasing tones you didn’t know you had in you. Instead of overcomplicating things with endless menus or sterile digital options, Wampler pedals are built to spark creativity fast ⚡.

The latest releases, the Wampler Catacombs and the Wampler ReWired, are perfect examples. One is about atmosphere and ambience 🌌, the other about drive and dynamics 🔥. Together, they cover two sides of the modern guitarist’s world: space and grit, inspiration and power.

Let’s dive in.

The Catacombs: Reverb and delay that live together

Anyone who’s ever stacked delay and reverb knows it can be magical… but it can also be messy. Too often the trails blur, the repeats get muddy, and instead of lush ambience you end up with a swamp. The Catacombs is Wampler’s answer to that problem — a single pedal where the two effects feel like one instrument 🎶.

Instead of throwing every option at you, Catacombs gives you 11 carefully designed delay + reverb pairings. Each one feels purposeful:

Analog-style delays with gentle room reflections ⏱️🏠

Warm tape echoes with dreamy plate reverbs 📼🌊

Shimmer trails with subtle modulation for cinematic swells ✨🎬

Washy textures that turn chords into clouds ☁️🎸

The controls are simple but musical: Delay Time, Feedback, and Delay Tone on one side, Reverb Tone, Mod Rate, and Mod Depth on the other. There’s tap tempo to keep everything locked in 🕰️, MIDI control for modern rigs 🎛️, and stereo ins/outs so it’s ready for wide soundscapes 🌐.

It’s not just a delay with reverb bolted on — the Catacombs feels like its own creative instrument. Twist a few knobs, and you’re instantly in ambient heaven 🌌.

The ReWired: Brent Mason’s dual drive

Where Catacombs is about atmosphere, the ReWired is about tone-shaping power. Designed with session legend Brent Mason 🎶, this pedal gives you two distinct voices: a smooth, touch-sensitive overdrive and a tight, punchy distortion.

Side A is the Overdrive: warm, responsive, and perfect for rhythm work. The clever addition of a Blend control lets you mix in your clean signal so you never lose clarity 💎. Even with added grit, your notes cut through.

Side B is the Distortion: more focused and aggressive, perfect for chunky riffs ⚡ or searing leads. Both sides feature Level, Gain, Tone, and a Fat control that fattens up your low end 🥁.

But the real magic comes in how you can use them:

Run Overdrive into Distortion for raw, saturated bite 🔥

Flip it around for smoother, more articulate drive 🎯

Split them into separate amps for massive stereo power 🎚️

Drop another pedal between them for wild custom chains 🎛️

It’s like having two pedals, but with the flexibility of a studio setup packed into one compact box 📦.

Why these pedals matter

What makes these two pedals so exciting is how they reflect Wampler’s core philosophy: keep things inspiring, musical, and accessible. Neither pedal feels like it’s trying to replace a DAW or be a science project. Instead, they’re tools that make playing feel fun again.

Catacombs is about space, texture, and atmosphere 🌌🎶

ReWired is about clarity, grit, and control 🔥🎸

Both are about removing barriers between you and creativity 💡✨

Whether you’re an ambient explorer layering endless textures or a working guitarist chasing Brent Mason’s dynamic drive, these pedals slot straight into a board and deliver immediately. No fuss, no distraction — just sound.

Final thoughts

With Catacombs and ReWired, Wampler once again proves why their name carries so much weight in the guitar world 🌍. One pedal invites you to disappear into cinematic ambience, the other gives you pro-level drive tones with studio-grade flexibility. Together, they’re not just effects — they’re invitations to play differently, to write differently, to hear your guitar in a new way.

So the only question is… are you chasing space 🌌 or saturation 🔥?