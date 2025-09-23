Missouri Woman sentenced for trying to sell Elvis’ Graceland

Must be a big fan of Jailhouse Rock.

In a bizarre scheme that targeted an American icon, a Missouri woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for attempting to fraudulently sell Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

Lisa Jeanine Findley, 54, orchestrated an elaborate plot, creating a phantom company, forging loan documents, and posing as multiple individuals to claim the estate as collateral for a non-existent $3.8 million debt against Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

The brazen plan unravelled when Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, sued to halt the sham foreclosure auction.

A judge swiftly blocked the sale, noting the documents were so suspicious that the notary listed had never even met the late Lisa Marie.

Prosecutors detailed how Findley, after her scheme collapsed, attempted to blame a Nigerian fraud ring. U.S. District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. sentenced Findley to four years and nine months, calling the mail fraud attempt “highly sophisticated” and a potential “travesty of justice.”

Graceland, the beloved Memphis museum, remains untouched, its legacy secure from this audacious but futile crime.