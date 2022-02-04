Mixland’s TILT! dishes up classic tilt EQ and a whole lot more

Tilt EQ is a go-to for adding that special something to a sound source. But what if you need a few more bells and whistles? That’s what’s on offer in TILT! by Mixland.

Tilt EQ is a classic option when you’re searching for a quick mix solution. For example: is that guitar not quite cutting through? Reach for the Tilt EQ for a simple yet effective rebalancing in the top end.

TILT!, the latest plugin release from Mixland (who have teamed up with Kiive Audio for the release), gives you the ability to sweeten, or lend more heft to a sound source (or a whole mix), while also providing comprehensive shelf EQ options at a range of different frequencies. But there’s an ace in the hole: a drive circuit that adds a delicious hit of retro-flavoured saturation.

As with any tilt EQ worth its salt, TILT! is a piece of cake to navigate. Tilt functionality is provided by the “link” switch — adding low end will subtract from the top end, like a traditional passive circuit. This is perfect for adding extra punch or sizzle to a stereo drum loop, where there’s no option for dissecting individual parts.

Disable the “link” switch, however, and you’ve got a pretty comprehensive and musical shelving EQ setup, with corners frequencies at 20 Hz, 60 Hz, 100 Hz, and 200 Hz in the bottom end. In the top end: 1 kHz, 8kHz, 16 kHz, and — intriguingly — 40 kHz (which can cause barely perceptible harmonic interactions in the ultra-high-end, or “air” frequencies).

But what about that “grit” fader in the centre? This link in the signal chain comes after the EQ section. Your EQ tweaks will interact with this emulated tube output section, however, moving the fader means you can exaggerate the effect as well.

On the aforementioned drum loop, you can really go to town with tone-destroying, industrial mayhem. But I found this control to be more effective vocals and acoustic guitar — sources that needed just enough harmonic enhancement to help them cut through a mix.

Find out more about TILT! at the Mixland website.