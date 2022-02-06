Peter Dutton denies that he sent the “complete psycho” text about Scott Morrison

Late last night, Former NSW Premier Bob Carr tweeted that Defence Minister Peter Dutton shared the text with van Onselen.

Dutton almost immediately denied the claim, stating that it was “baseless, untrue and should be deleted”.

The text in question is of course from the series of messages that were brought up by a reporter at the National Press Club, accusing Gladys Berejiklian and a nameless minister of shit-talking the PM.

News.com.au contacted Carr, who insisted his sources for the claim are impeccable but wouldn’t provide further information.

The minister who shared the text with van Onselen and gave permission to use it was Peter Dutton. If PM Morrison has one more week in free fall the prospect of a leadership change pre-election is real. Party rules don’t count if most MPs think you will lead them to defeat. — Bob Carr (@bobjcarr) February 6, 2022

“The minister who shared the text with van Onselen and gave permission to use it was Peter Dutton,” Carr tweeted.