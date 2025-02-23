MJ Lenderman Announces a Split From Tour with Wednesday

The indie-rock artist has just revealed that he will no longer be touring with the North Carolina band following their recent show in Japan

While stepping back from live performances with the group, Lenderman confirms he will continue to contribute to the band’s recording sessions, maintaining his creative involvement in the studio.

His solo career has gained significant momentum in recent years, with his distinctive blend of alt-country and indie rock earning critical acclaim and a growing fanbase.

The decision to focus on his solo endeavors marks a significant shift in his musical priorities, though it doesn’t represent a complete separation from Wednesday.

Lenderman’s work with Wednesday has been instrumental in shaping the band’s sound, particularly on their breakthrough albums.

His guitar work and songwriting contributions has helped to establish them as one of indie rock’s most compelling acts.

This transition reflects the ever-evolving nature of musical collaborations in the indie rock scene, where artists often balance multiple projects and commitments.

For fans of both Wednesday and Lenderman’s solo work, the news brings mixed emotions.

Though the continued studio collaboration offers reassurance that the creative partnership hasn’t entirely concluded.

As Lenderman embarks on this new chapter, his packed tour schedule with The Wings suggests an artist ready to fully embrace his solo identity.

MJ Lenderman is set to bring his tour to Australia soon, you can visit the link here to check out the tour dates and grab your tickets.