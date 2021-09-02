Keen to work with the team at Happy Media? Monday Records is on the lookout for a Record Label Assistant!

Passionate about working with new musical talent and keen to further your career in the industry? Monday Records — an inner-west record label and part of Happy Media — is searching for a new Record Label Assistant. It could be you!

Established in 2004, Monday Records has a great track record of working with local artists, publishing their copyrighted material, and managing their careers. Now Monday Records needs a new full-time assistant to take it to the next level.

If you have some experience in the industry and are eager to expand on your skillset, Monday Records is keen to hear from you.

If you are the successful candidate, you will be responsible for the day to day tasks associated with a record label and management company. Ideally, you’ll also have 2-3 years of experience in a similar role.

Job description:

Have regular conversations with artists and their management about recorded content opportunities.

Champion the catalogue of Monday Records and generate ideas for maximising the reach of its catalogue.

Communicate with a range of media industries with a view to procuring placement of Monday Records material (eg sync).

Be responsible for managing new album and single releases on a weekly basis for digital release.

Prepare and distribute press releases for the aforementioned releases and confidently secure media coverage both locally and internationally.

Service local, national and international radio stations.

Update the Monday Records website and social media platforms on a regular basis to reflect current and upcoming releases.

Develop and maintain healthy working relationships with key industry partners such as DSPs, sync agencies, management companies and so on.

The must-haves:

A true passion for Australian music across a broad range of styles and genres

At least 2 years experience as a publicist or record label assistant in Australia

An understanding of the mechanics behind publishing and synchronisation

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Familiarity with digital music platforms such as Spotify, Apple, YouTube etc

Results-driven with a track record of meeting deadlines and problem-solving

Excellent time management and organisational skills

A willingness to travel and meet with potential partners nationally and internationally

Excellent computer skills including Google Workplace, Photoshop and WordPress

Any relevant additional experience will be considered as a bonus

To apply, email [email protected] with your CV and cover letter. We look forward to hearing from you!