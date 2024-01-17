Montaigne, The Black Sorrows, and G Flip join Great Southern Nights lineup

Eleven new acts have been announced for Great Southern Nights – set to take over NSW come March

Great Southern Nights just dropped a lineup of 11 new artists for its 2024 series, happening from March 8 to 24.

Lighting up various entertainment spots across NSW, Great Southern Nights is set to deliver 17 nights of diverse musical performances in Sydney’s inner city, Western Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle, Wagga Wagga, Tamworth, and the Northern Rivers.

With over 300 live gigs, the event guarantees a musical extravaganza catering to all tastes. The addition of these 11 fantastic artists solidifies Great Southern Nights as a must-attend for music enthusiasts.

The newly revealed artists include G Flip, Kita Alexander, Methyl Ethel, Mia Wray, Montaigne, Ninajirachi, Pete Murray, Richard Clapton, The Black Sorrows, The Jungle Giants, and The Teskey Brothers.

G Flip shared her excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled to be playing a show in Wollongong! Missed out on this city during my last tour, so being part of Great Southern Nights for an epic show is truly exciting. See you there!”

The Jungle Giants added, “Excited to return to Byron in March for Great Southern Nights! We’re making margaritas, so bring your friends x.”

The buzz around Great Southern Nights is real, with some shows selling out within two weeks of the initial announcement. Acts like Kate Miller Heidke, Dan Sultan, Hoodoo Gurus, The Presets, The Cruel Sea, and Kasey Chambers are highly sought after, making these tickets hot commodities across the state and beyond.

John Graham, Minister for the Arts, Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, and Minister for Jobs and Tourism, expressed his excitement, stating, “These are 11 great additions to an already stellar lineup for Great Southern Nights. The NSW Government is committed to supporting live music and driving tourism to our regional centers through experiences like this.”

Annabelle Herd, CEO of ARIA, added, “We’re proud to announce more fantastic artists who will join our exceptional lineup in March, making Great Southern Nights 2024 the best program we’ve had yet. From city haunts to country town pubs, the live music community is huge, and I love that they’re passionate about supporting our homegrown talent on the stages.”

With a diverse mix of artists and top-notch venues across the state, Great Southern Nights provides an excellent opportunity for visitors to turn a gig into an unforgettable weekend. Get booking, because tickets are sellig fast.

More info and full lineup here.