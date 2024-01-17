RVG, Miss Kaninna, and synth lord Harvey Sutherland among APRA finalists

APRA’s dropped its nominations list for 2024 and its a doozy, good luck to the judges

This year’s APRA Professional Development Awards just dropped the list of finalists, and it’s stacked with some awesome new talents like Sara Berki, Ninajirachi, Elsy Wameyo, Miss Kaninna, and a bunch more.

APRA AMCOS announced the lineup on January 16, giving a shoutout to some of Australia’s most promising up-and-comers.

Each award comes with a solid $10,000 cash prize. They’ve got categories for different genres like Popular Contemporary, Dance/Electronic, and Country/Americana, plus other forms like Music Theatre and Screen Composition.

There are also three awards connected to the National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO) – General, Youth, and Senior.

In the running for the General NATSIMO award are names like Jolene Lawrence, Miss Kaninna, Kee’ahn, Birdz, and Nathan Lamont. Youth finalists include THOM, Becca Hatch, and Sachém, while the Senior crew has Suga Lu, BROLGA, and Warren Mason.

Elsy Wameyo is making waves in the Hip-Hop/Rap/R&B/Soul category, battling it out with Milan Ring, Nardean, Nkechi Anele, and Thom Crawford.

The APRA Dance/Electronic category is heating up with Elle Shimada, KUČKA, Harvey Sutherland, Nicole Michel-Millar, and Ninajirachi going head-to-head.

And if you’re into a Country/Americana finalists are Gretta Ziller, Babitha, Raechel Whitchurch, Sara Berki, and Taylor Moss.

These awards are a big deal for up-and-coming artists, and past winners like Gotye, Mo’Ju, Ecca Vandal, Melanie Dyer, Ngaiire, Gordi, and Yirrmal can vouch for that.

The winners get announced on Thursday, February 15, and a bunch of industry pros like Imogen Clark, Hau Latukefu, Kristy Gostelow, Sosefina Fuamoli, Ngaiire, Nina Las Vegas, and Tim Levinson are the ones making the tough calls.

Keep your eyes peeled as Australia’s next big things wait to take their spots in the musical limelight.

Check out the full list of APRA nominations below:

CLASSICAL / EXPERIMENTAL

Fiona Hill

Grace Ferguson

Mark Holdsworth

Rebecca Bracewell

Victoria Pham

COUNTRY / AMERICANA

Gretta Ziller

Imogen Grist (Babitha)

Raechel Whitchurch

Sara Berki

Taylor Moss

DANCE / ELECTRONIC

Elle Shimada

Laura Lowther (KUČKA)

Mike Katz (Harvey Sutherland)

Nicole Michel-Millar

Nina Wilson (Ninajirachi)

HIP-HOP / RAP / R&B / SOUL

Elsy Wameyo

Milan Ring

Nardine Gharsa (Nardean)

Nkechinyere Anele (Nkechi Anele)

Thom Crawford

JAZZ / IMPROVISED

Andrew Saragossi

Cheryl Durongpisitkul

Sake Harlow (Sage Pbbbt)

Tom Avgenicos

Vanessa Perica

MUSIC THEATRE

Alec Steedman

Erin McKellar

Jennifer Trijo

Jude Perl

Mel & Sam

NATSIMO (GENERAL)

Jolene Lawrence (Ripple Effect Band)

Kaninna Langford (Miss Kaninna)

Kee’ahn Bindol

Nathan Bird (Birdz)

Nathan Lamont

NATSIMO (YOUTH)

Amelia Thompson (THOM)

Becca Hatch

Sachém Parkin-Owens (Sachém)

NATSIMO (SENIOR)

Lu Dulvarie (Suga Lu)

Russell Smith (BROLGA)

Warren Mason

POPULAR CONTEMPORARY

Aidan Hogg

Cyrus Villanueva (CYRUS)

Gena Rose Bruce

Georgia Hoareau

Hannah Cameron

Joe Mungovan

Nikkita Wright (Kita Alexander)

Rhiannon Atkinson-Howatt (Merpire)

Romy Vager (RVG)

Samuel Gaskin

SCREEN COMPOSITION