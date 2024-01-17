RVG, Miss Kaninna, and synth lord Harvey Sutherland among APRA finalists

APRA’s dropped its nominations list for 2024 and its a doozy, good luck to the judges
This year’s APRA Professional Development Awards just dropped the list of finalists, and it’s stacked with some awesome new talents like Sara Berki, Ninajirachi, Elsy Wameyo, Miss Kaninna, and a bunch more.
APRA AMCOS announced the lineup on January 16, giving a shoutout to some of Australia’s most promising up-and-comers.
Each award comes with a solid $10,000 cash prize. They’ve got categories for different genres like Popular Contemporary, Dance/Electronic, and Country/Americana, plus other forms like Music Theatre and Screen Composition.
There are also three awards connected to the National Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO) – General, Youth, and Senior.
In the running for the General NATSIMO award are names like Jolene Lawrence, Miss Kaninna, Kee’ahn, Birdz, and Nathan Lamont. Youth finalists include THOM, Becca Hatch, and Sachém, while the Senior crew has Suga Lu, BROLGA, and Warren Mason.
Elsy Wameyo is making waves in the Hip-Hop/Rap/R&B/Soul category, battling it out with Milan Ring, Nardean, Nkechi Anele, and Thom Crawford.
The APRA Dance/Electronic category is heating up with Elle Shimada, KUČKA, Harvey Sutherland, Nicole Michel-Millar, and Ninajirachi going head-to-head.
And if you’re into a Country/Americana finalists are Gretta Ziller, Babitha, Raechel Whitchurch, Sara Berki, and Taylor Moss.
These awards are a big deal for up-and-coming artists, and past winners like Gotye, Mo’Ju, Ecca Vandal, Melanie Dyer, Ngaiire, Gordi, and Yirrmal can vouch for that.
The winners get announced on Thursday, February 15, and a bunch of industry pros like Imogen Clark, Hau Latukefu, Kristy Gostelow, Sosefina Fuamoli, Ngaiire, Nina Las Vegas, and Tim Levinson are the ones making the tough calls.
Keep your eyes peeled as Australia’s next big things wait to take their spots in the musical limelight.
Check out the full list of APRA nominations below:
CLASSICAL / EXPERIMENTAL
Fiona Hill
Grace Ferguson
Mark Holdsworth
Rebecca Bracewell
Victoria Pham
COUNTRY / AMERICANA
Gretta Ziller
Imogen Grist (Babitha)
Raechel Whitchurch
Sara Berki
Taylor Moss
DANCE / ELECTRONIC
Elle Shimada
Laura Lowther (KUČKA)
Mike Katz (Harvey Sutherland)
Nicole Michel-Millar
Nina Wilson (Ninajirachi)
HIP-HOP / RAP / R&B / SOUL
Elsy Wameyo
Milan Ring
Nardine Gharsa (Nardean)
Nkechinyere Anele (Nkechi Anele)
Thom Crawford
JAZZ / IMPROVISED
Andrew Saragossi
Cheryl Durongpisitkul
Sake Harlow (Sage Pbbbt)
Tom Avgenicos
Vanessa Perica
MUSIC THEATRE
Alec Steedman
Erin McKellar
Jennifer Trijo
Jude Perl
Mel & Sam
NATSIMO (GENERAL)
Jolene Lawrence (Ripple Effect Band)
Kaninna Langford (Miss Kaninna)
Kee’ahn Bindol
Nathan Bird (Birdz)
Nathan Lamont
NATSIMO (YOUTH)
Amelia Thompson (THOM)
Becca Hatch
Sachém Parkin-Owens (Sachém)
NATSIMO (SENIOR)
Lu Dulvarie (Suga Lu)
Russell Smith (BROLGA)
Warren Mason
POPULAR CONTEMPORARY
Aidan Hogg
Cyrus Villanueva (CYRUS)
Gena Rose Bruce
Georgia Hoareau
Hannah Cameron
Joe Mungovan
Nikkita Wright (Kita Alexander)
Rhiannon Atkinson-Howatt (Merpire)
Romy Vager (RVG)
Samuel Gaskin
SCREEN COMPOSITION
Adrian Leung
Emma Greenhill
Harrison Wood
Michael Allen
Sean Tinnon