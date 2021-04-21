Watch a Moog blow the minds of an entire auditorium in 1968

If someone showed you a fridge-sized Moog synth in 1968, I reckon you would probably freak out a little bit too.

Young People’s Concerts, staged at the New York Philharmonic, are the longest-running series of family classical music concerts. Beginning in 1924, each series hosted an auditorium full of children and their parents. This one would make for a few hours of Moog musical education.

A clip we’ve found today is an absolute highlight. Leonard Berstein, the Young People’s Concerts host for 24 years, performs a version of Bach’s Little Fugue in G. Read on to get a taste of what it would’ve been like to experience a Moog for the first time.

The out-of-this-world instrument takes center stage in wowing audiences, and it is well worth a watch. The Moog was ridiculed and laughed at from the moment it comes onto the stage. Little did the audience know this device would change music. The reactions are priceless, children utterly entranced or straight-up terrified, to the musicians wondering what the hell that thing would even sound like.

In ’68 a Moog synth was little more than a set of modules bound by patch cables. Bernstein said to the audience “It can do anything, but stand up and take a bow” moments before he set the controls for the heart of the sun. It was an instrument made for the studios of world-class musicians and composers. Despite its early heftiness, the Moog had already been, or would soon be utilised by the likes of The Doors, Roxy Music, and Georgio Moroder.

Check out the video of this groundbreaking moment below, double the speed and welcome your new Pokémon soundtrack.