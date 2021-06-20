The very last photos of Jimi Hendrix were taken by his girlfriend Monika Dannemann during their stay at the Samarkand Hotel.

Widely regarded as the best guitarist of all time, Jimi Hendrix is counted amongst those in the tragic 27 Club including Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, Janis Joplin, and many more. Musicians who passed away well before they were due to, and under tragic circumstances.

In light of this, while their time on earth was short, their fame lead to their careers being incredibly well publicised and photos continue to resurface long after their passing. In these, we can now include these rare images of Jimi Hendrix, captured the day before he died of a barbiturate overdose on September 17th 1970.

The day upon which they were captured saw the couple strolling along King’s Road, shopping at Chelsea Markets and visiting the Cumberland Hotel.

Jimi seemed to have a beautiful last day, walking serenely through Chelsea gardens, guitar in hand (and sometimes, across the tea table). While it is sad to think that we lost a legend so early, we can feel comfort in the fact that the last hours of sunlight on his life were captured so beautifully.