Watch the trailer for ‘Moonage Daydream’: a new David Bowie documentary

The awe-inspiring trailer for Moonage Daydream: a new David Bowie documentary, has just been released. There’ll also be an accompanying book.

The trailer for Moonage Daydream: a documentary detailing the life and career of David Bowie, has just dropped. It was directed by Brett Morgen, who also helmed the Crossfire Hurricane (The Rolling Stones) and the Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck projects.

The release of the film will coincide with the new edition of a book — also titled Moonage Daydream and published by Genesis. It was originally published in 2002 and features comments from Bowie and more than 600 photos by Mick Rock.

For the documentary, Morgen had the full resources of the David Bowie estate at his disposal. True to the finest traditions of the incomparable artist, the film promises to be experimental and epic in scale.

Crafted from hours of never-before-seen concert footage and master recordings mixed by Bowie’s almost ever-present collaborator, Tony Visconti, it promises to provide a unique insight into an artist who was simultaneously ubiquitous and unknowable.

Since premiering at Cannes, the documentary is already raking in rave reviews from The Guardian and Deadline among others.

Moonage Daydream (the book and the movie) is slated for release in September. Watch the trailer below and get very excited: