David Bowie Documentary to premiere at Cannes

A new David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream is set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival this month.

The documentary is a first of its kind to be authorized by the Bowie estate. Directed by Brett Morgan, best known for Crossfire Hurricane and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, has been working on this for some time.

First presented in 2017 with footage from David Bowie’s personal and professional archives than he could ever possibly go through, Morgan set to the task of making one heck of an experimental cinematic odyssey biography.

The upcoming film includes Bowie’s master recordings mixed by Bowie’s long-time producer, Tony Visconti, who is also serving as the film’s music producer, also on board the Oscar-winning sound team behind Bohemian Rhapsody is also mixing and designing the project. The doco is set to be neither a typical documentary nor your average biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.

The documentary coincides with the rerelease of the original book Moonage Daydream: The Life & Times of Ziggy Stardust created by Bowie and photographer Mick Rock in 2002. Twenty years on, going by all the rave reviews, it still remains the closest readers will ever get to understanding one of the most influential arts of our time. It is now seeing a reissue in a larger format to celebrate 50 years of Ziggy Stardust.

It’s been 20 years since we screened The Kid Stays in the Picture @Festival_Cannes

Thrilled and humbled to be invited back this year to screen Moonage Daydream.

Seeing and hearing David Bowie in one of the greatest cinemas on earth will be exhilarating. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/dsUBozKu2A — Brett Morgen (@brettmorgen) April 14, 2022

No doubt the documentary will reveal even more. Moonage Daydream will make its streaming premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2023. While you wait, you can catch up on Bowie’s other killer doco The Last Five Years.