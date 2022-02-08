Mousey drops chilling new single, ‘My Hands Are Made of Glass’

One listen of My Hands Are Made of Glass is enough to signal the haunting capabilities of Mousey’s songwriting.

Sarena Close, aka Mousey, is a Christchurch-based singer/songwriter with a deep interest in the human experience. Inspired by the likes of Sufjan Stevens, Paul McCartney, and Regina Spektor, her brand of folk-pop is recognisable for its adventurous sonic experimentation and chilling lyrical substance.

For her latest music endeavour, My Hands Are Made of Glass, sincere emotion reveals a devastating self-discovery.

Gentle strumming opens the fold for Close’s velvet rich vocal timbre, boosted further by a Lana Del Ray-Esque harmony. “My hands are made of glass and they’ll cut you” she warns a potential love interest, displaying a gut-punching level of self-understanding. Love, even at the best of times, is a double-edged sword, familiar and fickle.

A light drum machine eventually gives way to a brazen electric guitar breakdown, backed by strings, whirling fuzz, and ominous backing vocals. Speaking with Amplify, Mousey describes this sonic peak as “inner chaos incarnate”. “I wanted the strings to sound like fingers on a chalkboard”. Eventually, the sonics return to a peaceful, chord-orientated soundscape, offering false comfort before one final nail in the coffin is driven in. “Don’t you dare get comfortable with me” the artist concludes, to chilling effect.

Speculating on the children illustrations that make up the single artwork, Mousey may be doubling down on her message of caution. Many age-old children’s tales, particularly from Brothers Grim, hold fatal consequences for children that ignore advice and run ahead. Could Mousey’s warning to her love interest be mirroring this tragic narrative? We wouldn’t put it past the thoughtful writer.

My Hands Are Made of Glass is the second single off Mousey’s upcoming sophomore album, My Friends. Listen below: