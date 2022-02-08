‘Someday’ is another irresistible pop gem from Two Another

Someday – the fresh single from Two Another – brings a tasteful, retro-tinged energy to the sound of this effortlessly accomplished pop duo.

Not long ago, Two Another hit us with a supreme slice of RnB in the emotionally charged You’re Gone. This time, they’ve gone with an altogether more retro atmosphere in Someday without losing any of their trademark freshness.

“Tasty” is the operative word here. From the get-go, you’re greeted with a breezy acoustic guitar that slightly nods toward the tropical sounds of bossa nova. Before long, you’re enveloped by Two Another’s innate sense of melody — its spell transfixing you long after the track has ended.

The lo-fi aesthetic is also key to the dreamy experience of Someday. Sounding like it emerged from a four-track demo session, the sizzle and gloss of their earlier work is rounded off by the cosy, reassuring hiss of the cassette.

But it’s not long until the Motown-esque drum and bass groove gets your head nodding before blooming into a glorious string section outro.

Despite the colourful production, there’s a sincere message at the heart of the new single. “Someday is about a conversation with someone you love who is struggling with depression and reassuring them that things will be ok,” says Two Another about the track. “We wanted to create something that was quite bare and lo-fi for most of the song and then flip it into a more pop/epic section to signify the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The simple yet whimsical video is the perfect accompaniment to this uplifting anthem. Check it out below:

Someday is taken from Two Another’s forthcoming album Back To Us, which will be out on March 25 via Virgin Music Australia. Pre-save it here.