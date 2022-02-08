Mötley Crüe’s bassist declares Pearl Jam ‘one of the most boring bands in history’

After Pearl Jam frontman dissed the“vacuous” 80’s metal band in an interview, Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx fired back with a ruthless tweet.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder made some savage remarks that inevitably sparked a war between two iconic rock bands. While weighing in on the age-old debate of “grunge vs. hair metal”, Eddie confessed that he “despised” Mötley Crüe during their late-80’s peak:

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV,” he said. “The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: Fuck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Wow, Eddie. That escalated quickly.

After news of Vedder’s epic roast reached Sixx on the weekend, he responded with an equally-scathing review of the rival band. Calling them “one of the most boring bands in history,” the bassist instigated an intense Twitter beef between Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe fans, who left a flurry of comments under the post.

Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?#TheStadiumTour #RocknRoll — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 5, 2022

As fans argued amongst each other in the comments, Nikki Sixx joined in. Replying to one Pearl Jam fan, he compared Vedder’s vocal style to singing “with marbles in your mouth.” In response to another defender, Sixx tweeted, “remember there were zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans…..Go find them. You will know them by the bored look on their face.” Ouch, Nikki! What a burn.

In retaliation, Pearl Jam made a counter-tweet, stating how much they love their “bored fans.” Aww.

We ❤️ our bored fans. pic.twitter.com/B1cWuZDww4 — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 7, 2022

With these two legendary rock bands continuing to battle it out, we don’t expect to see Nikki and Eddie shaking hands and making up anytime soon. Lucky for them, they’re unlikely to bump into each other for a little while. With Mötley Crüe and Poison undertaking their COVID-postponed tour, and Vedder being on the road for his newly-launched solo journey, it looks like these rival acts will be busy doing their own thing for the next few months!