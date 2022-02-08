Apparently, Donald Trump DJ’d at Mar-a-Lago during the weekend

With his political responsibilities on the back burner, former US President Donald Trump may be planning a comeback as DJ Donald – WTF?

Rumours are swirling that Donald Trump DJ’d at his members-only Mar-a-Lago resort club in Florida over the weekend, and we’re just as confused as everyone else.

“The music will be amazing, it will be lots of fun, and will go until the late evening,” read the event memo that was sent to club members last week, signed off by the former President himself.

Wow, what a treat.

While there’s no released media footage confirming that Trump himself was on DJ decks, we do know for sure that he did at least curate the playlist. And while there’s been no media leak of this alleged playlist so far, it hasn’t stopped people from letting their imaginations run wild on what “amazing” and “fun” tracks could possibly be on the former president’s setlist. Using the hashtag #DJTrumpPlaylist, people have posted their guesses on Twitter.

#DJTrumpPlaylist:

"Don't You Forget About Me" — Simple Minds

"Dancing With Myself" — Billy Idol

"Back in the USSR" — The Beatles

"Loser" — Beck

(RT with your suggestions.) https://t.co/whCbslDWBh — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 5, 2022

The memo was initially leaked by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who Tweeted, “Here’s a note that was sent to Mar-a-Lago club members this week, advertising the former president as disc jockey.”

Trump has owned the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida since 1985. He reportedly purchased the mansion for $10 million and later transformed it into the Mar-a-Lago Club. He allegedly frequented the club during his presidency, and it’s been his main place of residence since 2019.

As much as we’d love to see some raw footage of Trump playing the role of disk jockey (think of all the memes), we feel like it would already be a viral video if he really was centre-stage, pumping out tunes and hyping up a crowd on the Friday and Saturday nights this event took place. Because well… who wouldn’t film that?!