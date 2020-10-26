Sacha Baron Cohen roasts Donald Trump on Twitter after he labels comedian a “creep”

“I don’t find you funny, yet the whole world laughs at you”: Sacha Baron Cohen aka Borat comes back at President Donald Trump after feud erupts online.

Sacha Baron Cohen, best known for his characters Ali G, Borat, and Brüno Gehard, has run into a beef with current President Donald Trump over a scene in his long-awaited Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

While Donald Trump doesn’t feature in the mockumentary himself, (aside from a one-off impersonation by Cohen whilst infiltrating a Mike Pence event), the president has criticised the portrayal of friend and former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The scene in question sees Giuliani seemingly with his hands down his pants while in a hotel with a young woman posing as Borat’s 15-year-old daughter. Yikes.

Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm, or as it’s known in full, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, was released last Friday (Oct 23) and has since caused a stir among political elites across America.

The film sees Sacha Baron Cohen back as the loveable, vulgar, Kazakh journalist Borat, this time taking on the United States to find out how the yanks are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

The ever-controversial, tongue-in-cheek Borat persona has managed to piss off President Donald Trump and his personal attorney and friend Rudy Giuliani in a disturbing scene that was revealed to the public upon the film’s release.

The scene in question sees actress Maria Bakalova (who playing Borat’s journalist-aspiring 15-year-old daughter, Tutar), interviewing the former NYC Mayor in a hotel room. Following the interview, Giuliani is filmed with his hands down his pants as he removes his microphone to talk to Tutar. Very suss Giuliani. Very suss.

Sacha Baron Cohen, as Borat, made an ironic but hilarious statement on Twitter mockingly defending the actions of Giuliani, calling the whole situation an “honest, innocent sexy encounter with [his] 15-year-old-daughter”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Upon the film’s release, Trump was questioned by the press about what he thought about the shocking footage. The president fired back, in classic Trump-ian fashion, deflecting and pointing the finger away from the real issue.

“I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he [Sacha Baron Cohen] tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy. And I don’t find him funny. I don’t know anything about him other than he tried to scam me. He came in as a BBC – British broadcasting anchor. To me, he was a creep.”

Sacha Baron Cohen was quick to respond to the president, with what is maybe the best Twitter come-back of the year, commenting:

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

Twitter reckons Cohen has won this one:

Dang, Trump calling Borat a creep is the mother of all ironies. — Rt1971 (@rohittal) October 24, 2020

Trump should debate Borat. — C.A. Huggins (@C_A_Huggins) October 22, 2020

Borat would be a better President than Donald Trump. — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 21, 2020

To find out where you can watch Borat Subsequent Movefilm here in Australia, head here. In the meantime, enjoy this throwback of Trump being interviewed by Sacha Baron Cohen as Ali G in 2003.