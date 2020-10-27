Australia’s first all-Indigenous talk show ‘Big Mob Brekky’ is coming next month

Australia is getting its first all-Indigenous talk show, Big Mob Brekky, in celebration of NAIDOC Week this coming November.

National Indigenous Television (NITV) is set to air Australia’s first Indigenous morning talk-show. The show, Big Mob Brekky, will debut in celebration of this year’s NAIDOC Week, which is being held in November.

Usually held in July, NAIDOC Week was postponed this year due to the pandemic. The week is aimed at celebrating the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples – and what better way to do that than a morning talk show.

Big Mob Brekky is Australia’s first all-Indigenous breakfast television show and is set to air on Monday, November 9 at 7.30 am.

The program will run every day during NAIDOC Week and will follow this year’s theme of ‘Always Was, Always Will Be’.

The show will be hosted by NITV Journalists, Shahni Wellington and Ryan Liddle, and will present a number of special guests including First Nations Media Australia. The program will host different segments including wellness, comedy, cooking, sport, community call-outs, and live performances.

Start your day goodways in NAIDOC week with Big Mob Brekkie on @nitv 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/HrZ2QBq4P9 — Rhanna Collins (@rhanna_collins) October 14, 2020

During the evening, NITV will also be screening a film at 9.30 pm every night, and starting from the 1st of November, SBS World Movies will also be hosting a two-week collection of Black Lives Matter-themed films at the same time.

At the end of the week, both NITV and SBS will air Stand Up and Be Counted: A NAIDOC Concert Special, hosted by Aaron Fa’aoso and Steph Tisdell. The concert will be held at the Brisbane Powerhouse, but anyone can tune in via NITV Facebook Live, Twitter or YouTube.